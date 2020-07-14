Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,990 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

