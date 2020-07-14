NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NEE stock opened at $256.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.