J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDWPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

