IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,977 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.