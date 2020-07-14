Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

