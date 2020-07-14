Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,400,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 282,005 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 281,676.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 726,726 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 205,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

