SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,020,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,644,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 93,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,681,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 403.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 133,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

