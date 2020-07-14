IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,524,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $353.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.