Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of KLA by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,638,000 after buying an additional 649,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.22.

KLAC stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $207.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

