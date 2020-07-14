Morgan Stanley Downgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.
NXTC stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. NextCure has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NextCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextCure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.
About NextCure
There is no company description available for NextCure Inc
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.