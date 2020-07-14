Morgan Stanley Downgrades NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NXTC stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. NextCure has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NextCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextCure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

