NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of NextCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NXTC opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 40.07 and a quick ratio of 40.07.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NextCure by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NextCure by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

