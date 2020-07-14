IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

