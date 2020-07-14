Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 312,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LKQ stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

