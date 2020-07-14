Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Regency Centers by 57.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,105.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on REG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.