Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 8,475 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,374,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,778,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 484,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 867.7% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 222,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 199,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,653,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.