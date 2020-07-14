Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 1,527 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $754,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

