International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,122,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in International Paper by 19,224.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

NYSE IP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

