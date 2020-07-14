Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,686.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,664.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,664.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

