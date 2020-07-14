Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC
