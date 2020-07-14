Whittier Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.05.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,774 shares of company stock worth $10,003,989. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

