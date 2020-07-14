30,600 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

