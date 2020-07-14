Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $248,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Draftkings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last quarter.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

