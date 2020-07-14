Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,467,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

