Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2,589.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after buying an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,307,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 602,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

