Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

