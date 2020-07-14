Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $46,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AstraZeneca by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

