Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 525 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.69. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.