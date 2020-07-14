Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of FFTY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $37.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

