Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 355 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 293.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.