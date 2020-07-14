Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,263,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

HLT opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

