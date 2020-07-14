Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 988.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,341,637 shares of company stock valued at $944,164,706 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

