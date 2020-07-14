Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 125 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.