Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 935 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 1,584.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,899,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,807,000 after buying an additional 3,883,005 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,907.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,350 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,832,000.

BATS FLQL opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

