Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $31,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $596,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.