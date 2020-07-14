Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.