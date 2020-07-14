Whittier Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Post by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Post by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

