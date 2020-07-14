Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $8,820,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

