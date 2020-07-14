Whittier Trust Co. Has $411,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

