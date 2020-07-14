Veracity Capital LLC Has $299,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

