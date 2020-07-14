Alpha Windward LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.85.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $225.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.