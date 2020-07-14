Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 722.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 154.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.01. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

