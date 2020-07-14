Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

