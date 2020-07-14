Veracity Capital LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. FMR LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,565,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

