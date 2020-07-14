Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.