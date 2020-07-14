Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stake Trimmed by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marten Transport by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,979 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.99. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

