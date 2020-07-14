Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 10,425 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

