Veracity Capital LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,418.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

