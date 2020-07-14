Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,987,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.