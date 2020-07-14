LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $83.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. LivePerson reported sales of $70.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $347.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.20 million to $350.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $429.32 million, with estimates ranging from $424.07 million to $440.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

LivePerson stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.