Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $131.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.51 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $648.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $675.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $775.23 million, with estimates ranging from $721.69 million to $828.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

